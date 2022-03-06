Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics gaurd Payton Pritchard (11) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nets

The Hornets average just 2.7 more points per game (114.3) than the Nets give up (111.6).

Charlotte is 22-12 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Brooklyn has a 26-15 record when allowing fewer than 114.3 points.

The Nets score just 4.0 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Hornets give up to opponents (114.6).

Brooklyn has put together a 20-4 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.

Charlotte is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 18th.

The Hornets' 11.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 more rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.2).

The Nets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.

Charlotte's best rebounder is Mason Plumlee, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Miles Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch