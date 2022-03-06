How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nets
- The Hornets average just 2.7 more points per game (114.3) than the Nets give up (111.6).
- Charlotte is 22-12 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- Brooklyn has a 26-15 record when allowing fewer than 114.3 points.
- The Nets score just 4.0 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Hornets give up to opponents (114.6).
- Brooklyn has put together a 20-4 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.
- Charlotte is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 18th.
- The Hornets' 11.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 more rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.2).
- The Nets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.
- Charlotte's best rebounder is Mason Plumlee, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
- Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ball and Miles Bridges lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets' Patty Mills averages enough points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.
