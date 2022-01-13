Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls (27-11) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Brooklyn Nets (25-14). The teams meet Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Nets vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 236 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets

The Bulls record just 2.9 more points per game (111.5) than the Nets allow (108.6).

Chicago is 21-1 when scoring more than 108.6 points.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 18-5.

The Nets' 110.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 107.0 the Bulls allow.

Brooklyn is 21-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

Chicago is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.

The Bulls' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.5).

The Nets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch