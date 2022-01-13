Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls (27-11) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Brooklyn Nets (25-14). The teams meet Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Nets vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-1.5
236 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets
- The Bulls record just 2.9 more points per game (111.5) than the Nets allow (108.6).
- Chicago is 21-1 when scoring more than 108.6 points.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 18-5.
- The Nets' 110.9 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 107.0 the Bulls allow.
- Brooklyn is 21-3 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Chicago is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.
- The Bulls' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.5).
- The Nets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.
- Brooklyn's Kevin Durant averages 29.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Patty Mills hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
