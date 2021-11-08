Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at United Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets

    • The 107.9 points per game the Bulls score are only 4.6 more points than the Nets allow (103.3).
    • Chicago is 4-1 when scoring more than 103.3 points.
    • Brooklyn is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Nets score an average of 106.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 102.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • Brooklyn has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 102.7 points.
    • Chicago is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 15th.
    • The Bulls grab an average of 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nets by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
    • The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 30th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.8 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 4.6 assists per game.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant collects 28.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Nets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • James Harden dishes out more assists than any other Brooklyn player with 8.9 per game. He also scores 18.7 points and pulls down 7.7 rebounds per game.
    • Harden is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Bruce Brown with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

