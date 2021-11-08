Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at United Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 215 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets

The 107.9 points per game the Bulls score are only 4.6 more points than the Nets allow (103.3).

Chicago is 4-1 when scoring more than 103.3 points.

Brooklyn is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Nets score an average of 106.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 102.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 102.7 points.

Chicago is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 106.1 points.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 15th.

The Bulls grab an average of 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nets by 1.7 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 30th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.8 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 4.6 assists per game.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch