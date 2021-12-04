Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (16-6) host the Chicago Bulls (15-8) in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    Key Stats for Nets vs. Bulls

    • The Nets put up only 4.5 more points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (105.1).
    • Brooklyn has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.
    • When Chicago gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 11-4.
    • The Bulls put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 105.5 the Nets give up.
    • Chicago is 12-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Brooklyn's record is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Nets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
    • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.
    • The Bulls are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.7% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Chicago has compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.
    • Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 28.6 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls' leader in scoring and rebounding is DeMar DeRozan with 26.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
    • Chicago's assist leader is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and grabs 5.2 rebounds per game.
    • Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 0.8 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 117-112

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Celtics

    W 123-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Suns

    L 113-107

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 110-105

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    W 123-88

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 133-119

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    W 119-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
