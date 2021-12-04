Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (16-6) host the Chicago Bulls (15-8) in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Bulls
- The Nets put up only 4.5 more points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (105.1).
- Brooklyn has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.
- When Chicago gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 11-4.
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 105.5 the Nets give up.
- Chicago is 12-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Brooklyn's record is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Nets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.7% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago has compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.
- Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 28.6 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' leader in scoring and rebounding is DeMar DeRozan with 26.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Chicago's assist leader is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and grabs 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 0.8 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 117-112
Away
11/24/2021
Celtics
W 123-104
Away
11/27/2021
Suns
L 113-107
Home
11/30/2021
Knicks
W 112-110
Home
12/3/2021
Timberwolves
W 110-105
Home
12/4/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/7/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Rockets
L 118-113
Away
11/26/2021
Magic
W 123-88
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
L 107-104
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
W 133-119
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
W 119-115
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/14/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/16/2021
Raptors
-
Away