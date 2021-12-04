Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (16-6) host the Chicago Bulls (15-8) in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Bulls

The Nets put up only 4.5 more points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (105.1).

Brooklyn has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 11-4.

The Bulls put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 105.5 the Nets give up.

Chicago is 12-2 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Brooklyn's record is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Nets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.

The Bulls are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.7% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.

Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 28.6 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls' leader in scoring and rebounding is DeMar DeRozan with 26.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Chicago's assist leader is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and grabs 5.2 rebounds per game.

Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.

Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 0.8 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Cavaliers W 117-112 Away 11/24/2021 Celtics W 123-104 Away 11/27/2021 Suns L 113-107 Home 11/30/2021 Knicks W 112-110 Home 12/3/2021 Timberwolves W 110-105 Home 12/4/2021 Bulls - Home 12/7/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/8/2021 Rockets - Away 12/10/2021 Hawks - Away 12/12/2021 Pistons - Away 12/14/2021 Raptors - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule