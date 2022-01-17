Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with his team after they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (27-15) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets

  • The Cavaliers average 107.5 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 109.1 the Nets give up.
  • When Cleveland totals more than 109.1 points, it is 14-5.
  • Brooklyn has a 15-2 record when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Nets put up an average of 111.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.4 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Brooklyn is 25-9 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
  • Cleveland is 26-11 when it allows fewer than 111.7 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 10th.
  • The Cavaliers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Nets average (9.7).
  • The Cavaliers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 21st.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.8 assists per game.
  • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.0 boards per game in addition to his 16.6 PPG average.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists with 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game.
  • Kevin Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
  • Patty Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while Durant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

