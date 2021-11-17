How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (10-5) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers
- The Nets average 107.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers allow.
- Brooklyn has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.
- Cleveland is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Cavaliers put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (102.7) than the Nets allow (104.4).
- Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Brooklyn is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 102.7 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Cavaliers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
- Cleveland has compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 28.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.9 per game while also scoring 19.8 points per contest.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.2 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
- Garland is the top shooter from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
L 118-95
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
W 123-90
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
W 120-112
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
W 120-96
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
L 117-99
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/24/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/27/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
W 126-109
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
L 97-94
Home
11/12/2021
Pistons
W 98-78
Home
11/13/2021
Celtics
W 91-89
Home
11/15/2021
Celtics
L 98-92
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Away