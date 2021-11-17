Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (10-5) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers

    • The Nets average 107.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Brooklyn has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.
    • Cleveland is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Cavaliers put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (102.7) than the Nets allow (104.4).
    • Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
    • Brooklyn is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 102.7 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
    • The Cavaliers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
    • Cleveland has compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 28.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.9 per game while also scoring 19.8 points per contest.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.2 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
    • Garland is the top shooter from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    L 118-95

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    W 123-90

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-112

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    W 120-96

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    L 117-99

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    W 126-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 98-78

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Celtics

    W 91-89

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    L 98-92

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
