Nov 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (10-5) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers

The Nets average 107.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers allow.

Brooklyn has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.

Cleveland is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Cavaliers put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (102.7) than the Nets allow (104.4).

Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.4 points.

Brooklyn is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 102.7 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Cavaliers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Cleveland has compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 28.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.9 per game while also scoring 19.8 points per contest.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.2 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.

Garland is the top shooter from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Bulls L 118-95 Away 11/10/2021 Magic W 123-90 Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans W 120-112 Away 11/14/2021 Thunder W 120-96 Away 11/16/2021 Warriors L 117-99 Home 11/17/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/19/2021 Magic - Home 11/22/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/24/2021 Celtics - Away 11/27/2021 Suns - Home 11/30/2021 Knicks - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule