Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) fight for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (12-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA TV
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Cavaliers

    Nets

    -6

    208.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets

    • The Nets put up 108.4 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 101.7 the Cavaliers allow.
    • When Brooklyn scores more than 101.7 points, it is 11-1.
    • Cleveland has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Cavaliers put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Nets give up to opponents (104.6).
    • When it scores more than 104.6 points, Cleveland is 3-2.
    • Brooklyn's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.
    • The Nets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 26th.
    • The Nets average 7.6 offensive boards per game, 2.8 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
    • The Cavaliers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and grabs 7.9 boards per game.
    • James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 21.2 PPG.
    • Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (17.8 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 14.2 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

