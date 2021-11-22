Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) fight for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (12-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Nets -6 208.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets

The Nets put up 108.4 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 101.7 the Cavaliers allow.

When Brooklyn scores more than 101.7 points, it is 11-1.

Cleveland has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.

The Cavaliers put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Nets give up to opponents (104.6).

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Cleveland is 3-2.

Brooklyn's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.

The Nets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 26th.

The Nets average 7.6 offensive boards per game, 2.8 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and grabs 7.9 boards per game.

James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 21.2 PPG.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch