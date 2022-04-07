Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (41-38) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers
- The Nets record 7.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Cavaliers allow (105.4).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 105.4 points, it is 38-22.
- Cleveland has a 40-17 record when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Cavaliers' 107.5 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Nets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Cleveland is 20-9.
- Brooklyn has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn is 36-16 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- Cleveland has put together a 31-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
- Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.7 PPG average.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland's points (21.7 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
- Evan Mobley is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.6 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/29/2022
Pistons
W 130-123
Home
3/31/2022
Bucks
L 120-119
Home
4/2/2022
Hawks
L 122-115
Away
4/5/2022
Rockets
W 118-105
Home
4/6/2022
Knicks
W 110-98
Away
4/8/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Mavericks
L 120-112
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
L 131-107
Away
4/2/2022
Knicks
W 119-101
Away
4/3/2022
76ers
L 112-108
Home
4/5/2022
Magic
L 120-115
Away
4/8/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/10/2022
Bucks
-
Home
