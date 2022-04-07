Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) and guard Patty Mills (8) and center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (41-38) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers

  • The Nets record 7.2 more points per game (112.6) than the Cavaliers allow (105.4).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 105.4 points, it is 38-22.
  • Cleveland has a 40-17 record when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.5 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Nets allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, Cleveland is 20-9.
  • Brooklyn has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.
  • This season, the Nets have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
  • Brooklyn is 36-16 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
  • Cleveland has put together a 31-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 8.7 PPG average.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (21.7 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Evan Mobley is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.6 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/29/2022

Pistons

W 130-123

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

L 122-115

Away

4/5/2022

Rockets

W 118-105

Home

4/6/2022

Knicks

W 110-98

Away

4/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Mavericks

L 120-112

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

L 131-107

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

W 119-101

Away

4/3/2022

76ers

L 112-108

Home

4/5/2022

Magic

L 120-115

Away

4/8/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

