How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) hope to build on a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks score 106.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
- When Dallas puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 19-3.
- Brooklyn is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 34-21 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
- Dallas is 37-16 when it allows fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Nets allow to opponents.
- In games Dallas shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 28-7 overall.
- The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 31-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.0 points, 9.3 boards and 8.6 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills collects 12.5 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.7 points and tacks on 1.7 assists per game.
- Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Kings
W 114-113
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
W 111-103
Home
3/9/2022
Knicks
L 107-77
Home
3/11/2022
Rockets
W 113-100
Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
W 95-92
Away
3/16/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/18/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/19/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/23/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/25/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Celtics
L 126-120
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
W 132-121
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
W 129-100
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
W 110-107
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
W 150-108
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/21/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/27/2022
Hornets
-
Home