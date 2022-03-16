Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a jump shot over Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) hope to build on a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Nets vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks score 106.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
  • When Dallas puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 19-3.
  • Brooklyn is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 34-21 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
  • Dallas is 37-16 when it allows fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Nets allow to opponents.
  • In games Dallas shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 28-7 overall.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 31-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.0 points, 9.3 boards and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills collects 12.5 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.7 points and tacks on 1.7 assists per game.
  • Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Kings

W 114-113

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

W 111-103

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

L 107-77

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

W 113-100

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

W 95-92

Away

3/16/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/18/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/19/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Celtics

L 126-120

Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

W 132-121

Away

3/10/2022

76ers

W 129-100

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

W 110-107

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

W 150-108

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17898222
