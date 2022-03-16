Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a jump shot over Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) hope to build on a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks score 106.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.

When Dallas puts up more than 111.7 points, it is 19-3.

Brooklyn is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.

The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 34-21 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.

Dallas is 37-16 when it allows fewer than 111.9 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games Dallas shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 28-7 overall.

The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 31-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.0 points, 9.3 boards and 8.6 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills collects 12.5 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.

Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.7 points and tacks on 1.7 assists per game.

Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Kings W 114-113 Home 3/7/2022 Jazz W 111-103 Home 3/9/2022 Knicks L 107-77 Home 3/11/2022 Rockets W 113-100 Away 3/13/2022 Celtics W 95-92 Away 3/16/2022 Nets - Away 3/18/2022 76ers - Away 3/19/2022 Hornets - Away 3/21/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/23/2022 Rockets - Home 3/25/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule