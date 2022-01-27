Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (29-18) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (25-21) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Nets give up (109.7).
  • Denver is 16-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 16-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 106.8 the Nuggets give up.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 25-8 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Denver's record is 21-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Nuggets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
  • Denver is 18-13 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Nets have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 23-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 26.2 points, 13.9 boards and 7.6 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden has averaged 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, putting him atop the Nets leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.
  • Patty Mills is dependable from distance and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-102

Home

1/19/2022

Clippers

W 130-128

Home

1/21/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-118

Home

1/23/2022

Pistons

W 117-111

Home

1/25/2022

Pistons

W 110-105

Away

1/26/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/28/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bucks

-

Away

2/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/2/2022

Jazz

-

Away

2/4/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-107

Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

W 119-118

Away

1/21/2022

Spurs

W 117-102

Away

1/23/2022

Timberwolves

L 136-125

Away

1/25/2022

Lakers

L 106-96

Home

1/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/29/2022

Warriors

-

Away

2/1/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/2/2022

Kings

-

Away

2/4/2022

Jazz

-

Away

2/6/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
tulsa
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulsa at Tulane

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17549607
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at LSU

2 minutes ago
Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina State at Notre Dame

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17535147
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy