Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (29-18) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (25-21) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Nets give up (109.7).
- Denver is 16-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
- Brooklyn has a 16-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 106.8 the Nuggets give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 25-8 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Denver's record is 21-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Nuggets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- Denver is 18-13 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Nets have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 23-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 26.2 points, 13.9 boards and 7.6 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden has averaged 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, putting him atop the Nets leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.
- Patty Mills is dependable from distance and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-102
Home
1/19/2022
Clippers
W 130-128
Home
1/21/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-118
Home
1/23/2022
Pistons
W 117-111
Home
1/25/2022
Pistons
W 110-105
Away
1/26/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/28/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bucks
-
Away
2/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
2/2/2022
Jazz
-
Away
2/4/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-107
Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
W 119-118
Away
1/21/2022
Spurs
W 117-102
Away
1/23/2022
Timberwolves
L 136-125
Away
1/25/2022
Lakers
L 106-96
Home
1/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/29/2022
Warriors
-
Away
2/1/2022
Suns
-
Away
2/2/2022
Kings
-
Away
2/4/2022
Jazz
-
Away
2/6/2022
Nuggets
-
Away