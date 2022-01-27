Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (29-18) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (25-21) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Nets give up (109.7).

Denver is 16-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

Brooklyn has a 16-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 106.8 the Nuggets give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 25-8 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Denver's record is 21-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.

The Nuggets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

Denver is 18-13 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Nets have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Brooklyn has a 23-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who averages 26.2 points, 13.9 boards and 7.6 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden has averaged 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, putting him atop the Nets leaderboards in those stat categories.

Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.

Patty Mills is dependable from distance and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/16/2022 Jazz L 125-102 Home 1/19/2022 Clippers W 130-128 Home 1/21/2022 Grizzlies L 122-118 Home 1/23/2022 Pistons W 117-111 Home 1/25/2022 Pistons W 110-105 Away 1/26/2022 Nets - Away 1/28/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/30/2022 Bucks - Away 2/1/2022 Timberwolves - Away 2/2/2022 Jazz - Away 2/4/2022 Pelicans - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule