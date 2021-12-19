Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (15-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up just 0.5 more points per game (106.8) than the Nets give up (106.3).

When Denver puts up more than 106.3 points, it is 9-5.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 106.8 points, it is 14-2.

The Nets' 109.7 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 106.5 the Nuggets allow.

Brooklyn has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Denver's record is 11-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Nets allow to opponents.

Denver is 12-10 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 15-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 boards and 7.5 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Durant puts up 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

James Harden notches more assists than any other Brooklyn teammate with 9.6 per game. He also averages 20.8 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.

Patty Mills makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.2 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Spurs L 123-111 Away 12/11/2021 Spurs W 127-112 Away 12/13/2021 Wizards W 113-107 Home 12/15/2021 Timberwolves L 124-107 Home 12/17/2021 Hawks W 133-115 Away 12/19/2021 Nets - Away 12/22/2021 Thunder - Away 12/23/2021 Hornets - Home 12/26/2021 Clippers - Away 12/28/2021 Warriors - Away 12/30/2021 Warriors - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule