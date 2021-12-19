Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (15-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets

    • The Nuggets put up just 0.5 more points per game (106.8) than the Nets give up (106.3).
    • When Denver puts up more than 106.3 points, it is 9-5.
    • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 106.8 points, it is 14-2.
    • The Nets' 109.7 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 106.5 the Nuggets allow.
    • Brooklyn has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Denver's record is 11-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Nets allow to opponents.
    • Denver is 12-10 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Brooklyn has compiled a 15-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 boards and 7.5 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Durant puts up 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • James Harden notches more assists than any other Brooklyn teammate with 9.6 per game. He also averages 20.8 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Patty Mills makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.2 per game.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-111

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    W 127-112

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    W 113-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-107

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    W 133-115

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    W 113-105

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-104

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    W 131-129

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    W 114-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    L 100-93

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

