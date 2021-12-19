Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (15-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets put up just 0.5 more points per game (106.8) than the Nets give up (106.3).
- When Denver puts up more than 106.3 points, it is 9-5.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 106.8 points, it is 14-2.
- The Nets' 109.7 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 106.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Brooklyn has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Denver's record is 11-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Nets allow to opponents.
- Denver is 12-10 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 15-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 boards and 7.5 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Nets Players to Watch
- Durant puts up 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- James Harden notches more assists than any other Brooklyn teammate with 9.6 per game. He also averages 20.8 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Patty Mills makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.2 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
L 123-111
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
W 127-112
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
W 113-107
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-107
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
W 133-115
Away
12/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
W 113-105
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
W 116-104
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
W 131-129
Home
12/16/2021
76ers
W 114-105
Home
12/18/2021
Magic
L 100-93
Home
12/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/21/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/25/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/27/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/30/2021
76ers
-
Home