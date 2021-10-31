Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (1-4) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons
- The Nets record 102.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 105.2 the Pistons allow.
- Detroit is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 102.5 points.
- The Pistons score 9.6 fewer points per game (97.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (106.8).
- The Nets make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.0 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his stats.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Saddiq Bey with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.2 points and 2.2 assists per game) and Kelly Olynyk with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).
- Bey is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Grant is at the top of the Detroit steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/22/2021
76ers
W 114-109
Away
10/24/2021
Hornets
L 111-95
Home
10/25/2021
Wizards
W 104-90
Home
10/27/2021
Heat
L 106-93
Home
10/29/2021
Pacers
W 105-98
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Bulls
L 94-88
Home
10/23/2021
Bulls
L 97-82
Away
10/25/2021
Hawks
L 122-104
Away
10/28/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
W 110-103
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/12/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away