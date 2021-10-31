Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) moves to the basket in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (1-4) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons

    • The Nets record 102.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 105.2 the Pistons allow.
    • Detroit is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 102.5 points.
    • The Pistons score 9.6 fewer points per game (97.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (106.8).
    • The Nets make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.0 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Saddiq Bey with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.2 points and 2.2 assists per game) and Kelly Olynyk with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).
    • Bey is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Grant is at the top of the Detroit steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    76ers

    W 114-109

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 111-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Wizards

    W 104-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Heat

    L 106-93

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 105-98

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 94-88

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Bulls

    L 97-82

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hawks

    L 122-104

    Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    L 110-102

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    W 110-103

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

