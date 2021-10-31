Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) moves to the basket in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (1-4) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons

The Nets record 102.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 105.2 the Pistons allow.

Detroit is 0-2 when allowing fewer than 102.5 points.

The Pistons score 9.6 fewer points per game (97.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (106.8).

The Nets make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.0 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is the top scorer for the Pistons with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his stats.

The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Saddiq Bey with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.2 points and 2.2 assists per game) and Kelly Olynyk with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).

Bey is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.

Grant is at the top of the Detroit steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/22/2021 76ers W 114-109 Away 10/24/2021 Hornets L 111-95 Home 10/25/2021 Wizards W 104-90 Home 10/27/2021 Heat L 106-93 Home 10/29/2021 Pacers W 105-98 Home 10/31/2021 Pistons - Home 11/3/2021 Hawks - Home 11/5/2021 Pistons - Away 11/7/2021 Raptors - Away 11/8/2021 Bulls - Away 11/10/2021 Magic - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule