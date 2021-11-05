Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-7) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    Betting Information for Nets vs. Pistons

    Nets

    -10

    212 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

    • The Nets average only 2.5 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Pistons give up (108.6).
    • When Brooklyn scores more than 108.6 points, it is 3-0.
    • Detroit is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 95.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 105.0 the Nets allow.
    • Brooklyn is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 95.5 points.
    • The Nets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.
    • The Nets average 6.9 offensive boards per game, 4.7 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 28.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.9 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant racks up 18.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in rebounds is Saddiq Bey with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Cory Joseph with 3.1 per game.
    • Grant knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
    • Detroit's leader in steals and blocks is Grant with 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
