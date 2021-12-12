Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-21) will attempt to break an 11-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (18-8) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Nets vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-7
211.5 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets
- The Nets score just 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Pistons give up (109.2).
- Brooklyn is 13-0 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
- Detroit has a 3-9 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.
- The Pistons' 99.5 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 105.8 the Nets give up.
- Detroit has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
- Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.5 points.
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 18th.
- The Nets average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
- The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 boards and distributes 9.6 assists per game to go with a 20.8 PPG scoring average.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who tallies 28.5 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
- Cunningham is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
