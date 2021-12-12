Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-21) will attempt to break an 11-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (18-8) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Nets vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Nets -7 211.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

The Nets score just 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Pistons give up (109.2).

Brooklyn is 13-0 when scoring more than 109.2 points.

Detroit has a 3-9 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.

The Pistons' 99.5 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 105.8 the Nets give up.

Detroit has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.5 points.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 18th.

The Nets average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 boards and distributes 9.6 assists per game to go with a 20.8 PPG scoring average.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who tallies 28.5 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch