Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-21) will attempt to break an 11-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (18-8) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Pistons

    Nets vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -7

    211.5 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

    • The Nets score just 0.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Pistons give up (109.2).
    • Brooklyn is 13-0 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
    • Detroit has a 3-9 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.
    • The Pistons' 99.5 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 105.8 the Nets give up.
    • Detroit has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
    • Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.5 points.
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 18th.
    • The Nets average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 boards and distributes 9.6 assists per game to go with a 20.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who tallies 28.5 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
    • Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
    • Cunningham is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nashville predators
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    pittsburgh
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Monmouth at Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) defend Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    blue bombers
    2021 Grey Cup

    How to Watch 2021 Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy