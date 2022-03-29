Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-55) take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-36) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons

  • The Nets score just 0.1 more points per game (112.2) than the Pistons give up (112.1).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 28-5.
  • Detroit is 14-24 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Pistons score 7.6 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Nets give up to opponents (111.9).
  • Detroit has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Brooklyn is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn has a 31-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Pistons have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
  • Detroit is 12-13 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 11.9 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.
  • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
  • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

W 128-123

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

W 114-106

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-120

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

W 110-95

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

L 119-110

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/5/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/6/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

L 113-109

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

L 119-115

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

W 122-101

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

L 100-97

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

L 104-102

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/31/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

