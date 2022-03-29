Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (20-55) take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-36) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons
- The Nets score just 0.1 more points per game (112.2) than the Pistons give up (112.1).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 28-5.
- Detroit is 14-24 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Pistons score 7.6 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Nets give up to opponents (111.9).
- Detroit has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Brooklyn is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has a 31-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Pistons have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- Detroit is 12-13 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 11.9 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
W 128-123
Home
3/21/2022
Jazz
W 114-106
Home
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
L 132-120
Away
3/26/2022
Heat
W 110-95
Away
3/27/2022
Hornets
L 119-110
Home
3/29/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/31/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/2/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home
4/6/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/8/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Cavaliers
L 113-109
Away
3/21/2022
Trail Blazers
L 119-115
Home
3/23/2022
Hawks
W 122-101
Home
3/25/2022
Wizards
L 100-97
Home
3/27/2022
Knicks
L 104-102
Home
3/29/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/31/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/1/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/3/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/6/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
