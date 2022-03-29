Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-55) take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-36) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Pistons

The Nets score just 0.1 more points per game (112.2) than the Pistons give up (112.1).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 28-5.

Detroit is 14-24 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Pistons score 7.6 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Nets give up to opponents (111.9).

Detroit has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Brooklyn is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 104.3 points.

The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has a 31-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Detroit is 12-13 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 11.9 points per game to go with 2.3 assists.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Trail Blazers W 128-123 Home 3/21/2022 Jazz W 114-106 Home 3/23/2022 Grizzlies L 132-120 Away 3/26/2022 Heat W 110-95 Away 3/27/2022 Hornets L 119-110 Home 3/29/2022 Pistons - Home 3/31/2022 Bucks - Home 4/2/2022 Hawks - Away 4/5/2022 Rockets - Home 4/6/2022 Knicks - Away 4/8/2022 Cavaliers - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule