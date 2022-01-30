Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (29-19) are up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (36-13) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chase Center. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets
- The Warriors score 110.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 110.0 the Nets give up.
- Golden State has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 110.0 points.
- When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 20-4.
- The Nets put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 101.9 the Warriors give up.
- Brooklyn is 28-13 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
- Golden State's record is 31-7 when it gives up fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.
- The Warriors pull down 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Nets average.
- The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.8 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.2 boards per game in addition to his 6.1 PPG average.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.8 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Looney leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden paces the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
- Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
- Patty Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).
