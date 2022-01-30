Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (29-19) are up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (36-13) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chase Center. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets

  • The Warriors score 110.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 110.0 the Nets give up.
  • Golden State has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 110.0 points.
  • When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 20-4.
  • The Nets put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 101.9 the Warriors give up.
  • Brooklyn is 28-13 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
  • Golden State's record is 31-7 when it gives up fewer than 112.0 points.
  • The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.
  • The Warriors pull down 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Nets average.
  • The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.8 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.2 boards per game in addition to his 6.1 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.8 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Looney leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden paces the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
  • Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
  • Patty Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

