Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (29-19) are up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (36-13) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chase Center. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets

The Warriors score 110.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 110.0 the Nets give up.

Golden State has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 110.0 points.

When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 20-4.

The Nets put up an average of 112.0 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 101.9 the Warriors give up.

Brooklyn is 28-13 when it scores more than 101.9 points.

Golden State's record is 31-7 when it gives up fewer than 112.0 points.

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.

The Warriors pull down 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Nets average.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.8 points and distributing 6.2 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.2 boards per game in addition to his 6.1 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.8 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Looney leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

