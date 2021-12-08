Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (7-16) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (17-7) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nets vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-6.5
225.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nets
- The Nets put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Rockets give up (111.9).
- Brooklyn is 11-0 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Houston is 3-7 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Rockets put up an average of 105.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 105.5 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Brooklyn has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.
- The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 17th.
- The Nets average 8.2 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
- The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.4 points a game in addition to his 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood collects 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.8 per game. He also averages 12.8 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)