    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (7-16) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (17-7) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Rockets

    Nets vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -6.5

    225.5 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nets

    • The Nets put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Rockets give up (111.9).
    • Brooklyn is 11-0 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
    • Houston is 3-7 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Rockets put up an average of 105.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 105.5 the Nets give up to opponents.
    • Houston has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Brooklyn has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.
    • The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 17th.
    • The Nets average 8.2 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
    • The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.4 points a game in addition to his 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
    • Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood collects 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.8 per game. He also averages 12.8 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

