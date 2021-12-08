Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (7-16) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (17-7) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Nets vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -6.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nets

The Nets put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Rockets give up (111.9).

Brooklyn is 11-0 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Houston is 3-7 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 105.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 105.5 the Nets give up to opponents.

Houston has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Brooklyn has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.

The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 17th.

The Nets average 8.2 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.

The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden leads the Nets in rebounds and assists. Harden averages 20.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.4 points a game in addition to his 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

