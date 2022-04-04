How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (20-58) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Rockets
- The Nets score 5.3 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Rockets allow (117.8).
- When Brooklyn totals more than 117.8 points, it is 18-5.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 14-13.
- The Rockets average just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Nets allow (112.3).
- Houston is 19-15 when it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Brooklyn has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Nets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Brooklyn is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- Houston has compiled an 18-23 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.5 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood collects 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
- Porter makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (one per game).
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Heat
W 110-95
Away
3/27/2022
Hornets
L 119-110
Home
3/29/2022
Pistons
W 130-123
Home
3/31/2022
Bucks
L 120-119
Home
4/2/2022
Hawks
L 122-115
Away
4/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home
4/6/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/8/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
W 115-98
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
L 123-120
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
L 121-118
Home
4/1/2022
Kings
L 122-117
Home
4/3/2022
Timberwolves
L 139-132
Home
4/5/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/8/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/10/2022
Hawks
-
Home
