The Houston Rockets (20-58) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Rockets

The Nets score 5.3 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Rockets allow (117.8).

When Brooklyn totals more than 117.8 points, it is 18-5.

When Houston gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 14-13.

The Rockets average just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Nets allow (112.3).

Houston is 19-15 when it scores more than 112.3 points.

Brooklyn has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The Nets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Brooklyn is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

Houston has compiled an 18-23 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.5 points per game along with 2.3 assists.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game.

Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood collects 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 6.1 assists per game.

Porter makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (one per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/26/2022 Heat W 110-95 Away 3/27/2022 Hornets L 119-110 Home 3/29/2022 Pistons W 130-123 Home 3/31/2022 Bucks L 120-119 Home 4/2/2022 Hawks L 122-115 Away 4/5/2022 Rockets - Home 4/6/2022 Knicks - Away 4/8/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/10/2022 Pacers - Home

