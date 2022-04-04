Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) and guard Patty Mills (8) and center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-58) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Nets vs. Rockets

  • The Nets score 5.3 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Rockets allow (117.8).
  • When Brooklyn totals more than 117.8 points, it is 18-5.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 14-13.
  • The Rockets average just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Nets allow (112.3).
  • Houston is 19-15 when it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 26-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
  • The Nets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
  • Brooklyn is 25-10 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • Houston has compiled an 18-23 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.5 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
  • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.6 points per game.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood collects 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline paces Houston; he dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
  • Porter makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (one per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Heat

W 110-95

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

L 119-110

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

W 130-123

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

L 122-115

Away

4/5/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/6/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-98

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

L 123-120

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

L 121-118

Home

4/1/2022

Kings

L 122-117

Home

4/3/2022

Timberwolves

L 139-132

Home

4/5/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/8/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/10/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

