How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-23) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The Pacers have lost five games in a row. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Nets vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-6.5
-
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nets
- The Nets score 110.3 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.5 the Pacers allow.
- Brooklyn has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 107.5 points.
- Indiana has an 11-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 107.4 the Nets give up.
- Indiana has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Brooklyn is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.
- The Nets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
- The Nets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank seventh.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.2 rebounds and gives out 9.9 assists per game along with scoring 22.7 points per contest.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who tallies 29.7 points a game in addition to his 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 17.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.7 per game.
