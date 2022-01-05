Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-23) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The Pacers have lost five games in a row. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Pacers

    Nets vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -6.5

    -

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nets

    • The Nets score 110.3 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 107.5 the Pacers allow.
    • Brooklyn has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 107.5 points.
    • Indiana has an 11-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Pacers' 107.7 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 107.4 the Nets give up.
    • Indiana has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • Brooklyn is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
    • The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 10th.
    • The Nets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
    • The Nets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank seventh.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.2 rebounds and gives out 9.9 assists per game along with scoring 22.7 points per contest.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who tallies 29.7 points a game in addition to his 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 17.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
    • Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.7 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

