Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Oct 24, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to make a pass over Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) to avoid going out of bounds in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (1-4) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (2-3) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Pacers

The Nets average 15.2 fewer points per game (102.0) than the Pacers allow (117.2).

The Pacers score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 108.6 the Nets allow to opponents.

Indiana is 0-3 when it scores more than 108.6 points.

Brooklyn is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 113.4 points.

The Nets make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

The Pacers have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 29.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.0 per game while also scoring 16.6 points per contest.

Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon puts up enough points (23.4 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 21.6 points per game and adds 4.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Chris Duarte hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.6 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Bucks L 127-104 Away 10/22/2021 76ers W 114-109 Away 10/24/2021 Hornets L 111-95 Home 10/25/2021 Wizards W 104-90 Home 10/27/2021 Heat L 106-93 Home 10/29/2021 Pacers - Home 10/31/2021 Pistons - Home 11/3/2021 Hawks - Home 11/5/2021 Pistons - Away 11/7/2021 Raptors - Away 11/8/2021 Bulls - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule