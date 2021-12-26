Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-17) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2 223.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nets

The Lakers record 109.8 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 106.3 the Nets allow.

Los Angeles has a 14-7 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.

Brooklyn has a 16-2 record when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Nets score an average of 109.7 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, Brooklyn is 14-0.

Los Angeles is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 109.7 points.

The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.

The Lakers average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.1).

The Lakers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 26th.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and grabs 9.9 boards per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.0 assists per game while scoring 19.8 PPG.

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch