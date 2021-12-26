Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (16-17) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Nets vs. Lakers

    Lakers vs Nets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -2

    223.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nets

    • The Lakers record 109.8 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 106.3 the Nets allow.
    • Los Angeles has a 14-7 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 16-2 record when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Nets score an average of 109.7 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 112.0 points, Brooklyn is 14-0.
    • Los Angeles is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.
    • The Lakers average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.1).
    • The Lakers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 26th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 23.3 points and grabs 9.9 boards per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dispensing 8.0 assists per game while scoring 19.8 PPG.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant averages 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Brooklyn's assist leader is James Harden with 9.6 per game. He also records 20.8 points per game and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Patty Mills hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
    • Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
