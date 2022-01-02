Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) fight for the loose ball during the first half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (23-10) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Grizzlies

The Nets score just 2.1 more points per game (110.3) than the Grizzlies give up (108.2).

Brooklyn has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.

Memphis is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 111.1 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 106.7 the Nets give up.

When it scores more than 106.7 points, Memphis is 17-3.

Brooklyn's record is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Brooklyn has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.5 assists per game along with scoring 21.7 points per contest.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.8 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 17.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.3 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.

Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 9.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.1 per game.

Bane hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

De'Anthony Melton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Magic L 100-93 Home 12/25/2021 Lakers W 122-115 Away 12/27/2021 Clippers W 124-108 Away 12/30/2021 76ers L 110-102 Home 1/1/2022 Clippers L 120-116 Home 1/3/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/5/2022 Pacers - Away 1/7/2022 Bucks - Home 1/9/2022 Spurs - Home 1/12/2022 Bulls - Away 1/13/2022 Thunder - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule