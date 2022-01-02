Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) fight for the loose ball during the first half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (23-10) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Grizzlies

    • The Nets score just 2.1 more points per game (110.3) than the Grizzlies give up (108.2).
    • Brooklyn has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.
    • Memphis is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Grizzlies put up an average of 111.1 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 106.7 the Nets give up.
    • When it scores more than 106.7 points, Memphis is 17-3.
    • Brooklyn's record is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
    • Brooklyn has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
    • Memphis has compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.5 assists per game along with scoring 21.7 points per contest.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.8 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 17.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.3 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.
    • Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 9.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.1 per game.
    • Bane hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
    • De'Anthony Melton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    L 100-93

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    W 122-115

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-108

    Away

    12/30/2021

    76ers

    L 110-102

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Clippers

    L 120-116

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    W 127-102

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    W 114-113

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    W 118-105

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

