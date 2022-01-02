Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (23-10) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Grizzlies
- The Nets score just 2.1 more points per game (110.3) than the Grizzlies give up (108.2).
- Brooklyn has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- Memphis is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 111.1 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 106.7 the Nets give up.
- When it scores more than 106.7 points, Memphis is 17-3.
- Brooklyn's record is 18-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- Memphis has compiled a 19-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.7% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.5 assists per game along with scoring 21.7 points per contest.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.8 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 17.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.3 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.
- Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 9.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.1 per game.
- Bane hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- De'Anthony Melton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Magic
L 100-93
Home
12/25/2021
Lakers
W 122-115
Away
12/27/2021
Clippers
W 124-108
Away
12/30/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Home
1/1/2022
Clippers
L 120-116
Home
1/3/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/5/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/7/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Warriors
L 113-104
Away
12/26/2021
Kings
W 127-102
Away
12/27/2021
Suns
W 114-113
Away
12/29/2021
Lakers
W 104-99
Home
12/31/2021
Spurs
W 118-105
Home
1/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/11/2022
Warriors
-
Home