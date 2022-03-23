Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (38-34) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (49-23) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
Betting Information for Nets vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-1
238 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nets
- The Nets average 112.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- Brooklyn is 32-8 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 112.1 points, it is 38-6.
- The Grizzlies' 114.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 111.8 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 40-7 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Brooklyn has a 30-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Nets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
- The Nets average 10.3 offensive boards per game, 3.8 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.2 points per game to go with 2.4 assists.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.2 points per game.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant's points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 7.1 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.2 per game.
How To Watch
