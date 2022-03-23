Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) is knocked into the front row of fans after being fouled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (38-34) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (49-23) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Nets vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nets

  • The Nets average 112.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Brooklyn is 32-8 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
  • When Memphis gives up fewer than 112.1 points, it is 38-6.
  • The Grizzlies' 114.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 111.8 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • Memphis has put together a 40-7 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 30-16 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.7 points.
  • The Nets are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
  • The Nets average 10.3 offensive boards per game, 3.8 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
  • The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.2 points per game to go with 2.4 assists.
  • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.2 points per game.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant's points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams' stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 7.1 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.2 per game.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
