    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) go up against the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat

    • Last year, the Nets averaged 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the Heat allowed (108.1).
    • Brooklyn had a 44-15 record last season when scoring more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami had a 37-16 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.
    • The Heat averaged 6.0 fewer points per game last year (108.1) than the Nets gave up to opponents (114.1).
    • Miami went 16-5 last season when it scored more than 114.1 points.
    • Brooklyn had an 18-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Nets made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Heat allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
    • Brooklyn went 41-12 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
    • The Heat shot 46.9% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 45.9% the Nets' opponents shot last season.
    • Miami put together a 29-15 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.
    • Joe Harris made 3.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Irving averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while James Johnson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Bam Adebayo grabbed 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
    • Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Butler averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-104

    Away

    10/22/2021

    76ers

    W 114-109

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 111-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Wizards

    W 104-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Bucks

    W 137-95

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 102-91

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Magic

    W 107-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

