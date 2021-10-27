Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) go up against the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat
- Last year, the Nets averaged 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the Heat allowed (108.1).
- Brooklyn had a 44-15 record last season when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Miami had a 37-16 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.
- The Heat averaged 6.0 fewer points per game last year (108.1) than the Nets gave up to opponents (114.1).
- Miami went 16-5 last season when it scored more than 114.1 points.
- Brooklyn had an 18-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Nets made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Heat allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Brooklyn went 41-12 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Heat shot 46.9% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 45.9% the Nets' opponents shot last season.
- Miami put together a 29-15 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.
- Joe Harris made 3.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Irving averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while James Johnson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Bam Adebayo grabbed 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
- Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
- Butler averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Bucks
L 127-104
Away
10/22/2021
76ers
W 114-109
Away
10/24/2021
Hornets
L 111-95
Home
10/25/2021
Wizards
W 104-90
Home
10/27/2021
Heat
-
Home
10/29/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Bucks
W 137-95
Home
10/23/2021
Pacers
L 102-91
Away
10/25/2021
Magic
W 107-90
Home
10/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
-
Home
How To Watch
October
27
2021
Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)