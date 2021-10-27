Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) go up against the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat

Last year, the Nets averaged 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the Heat allowed (108.1).

Brooklyn had a 44-15 record last season when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Miami had a 37-16 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.

The Heat averaged 6.0 fewer points per game last year (108.1) than the Nets gave up to opponents (114.1).

Miami went 16-5 last season when it scored more than 114.1 points.

Brooklyn had an 18-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 108.1 points.

The Nets made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Heat allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Brooklyn went 41-12 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Heat shot 46.9% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 45.9% the Nets' opponents shot last season.

Miami put together a 29-15 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.

Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.

Joe Harris made 3.1 threes per game a season ago.

Irving averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while James Johnson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and dished out 7.2 assists per game last season.

Bam Adebayo grabbed 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.

Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Butler averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Adebayo compiled 1.0 block per contest.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Bucks L 127-104 Away 10/22/2021 76ers W 114-109 Away 10/24/2021 Hornets L 111-95 Home 10/25/2021 Wizards W 104-90 Home 10/27/2021 Heat - Home 10/29/2021 Pacers - Home 10/31/2021 Pistons - Home 11/3/2021 Hawks - Home 11/5/2021 Pistons - Away 11/7/2021 Raptors - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule