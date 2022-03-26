Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 23, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Bruce Brown (1) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-27) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (38-35) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

Betting Information for Nets vs. Heat

Key Stats for Heat vs. Nets

  • The 112.2 points per game the Nets average are 7.0 more points than the Heat give up (105.2).
  • Brooklyn is 34-19 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
  • When Miami gives up fewer than 112.2 points, it is 43-14.
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.3 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • Miami has put together a 28-4 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Brooklyn's record is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 19th.
  • The Nets pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 more rebounds than the Heat average (10.2).
  • The Heat are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 12.1 points and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.3 PPG average.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro puts up 20.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.
  • Duncan Robinson is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
