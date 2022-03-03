Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Mar 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-31) will host the Miami Heat (41-22) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat

The Heat put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Nets allow (111.6).

Miami is 28-4 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Brooklyn has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.

The Nets average 5.8 more points per game (110.7) than the Heat allow (104.9).

Brooklyn has put together a 29-15 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.

Miami has a 34-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 32-6 overall.

The Nets have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Brooklyn has compiled a 30-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills scores 12.7 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards for those statistics.

Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.

Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn defensively.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Hornets W 111-107 Away 2/25/2022 Knicks W 115-100 Away 2/26/2022 Spurs W 133-129 Home 2/28/2022 Bulls W 112-99 Home 3/2/2022 Bucks L 120-119 Away 3/3/2022 Nets - Away 3/5/2022 76ers - Home 3/7/2022 Rockets - Home 3/9/2022 Suns - Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule