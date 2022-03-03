Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-31) will host the Miami Heat (41-22) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat

  • The Heat put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Nets allow (111.6).
  • Miami is 28-4 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
  • The Nets average 5.8 more points per game (110.7) than the Heat allow (104.9).
  • Brooklyn has put together a 29-15 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
  • Miami has a 34-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Nets allow to opponents.
  • In games Miami shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 32-6 overall.
  • The Nets have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 30-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills scores 12.7 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn defensively.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Hornets

W 111-107

Away

2/25/2022

Knicks

W 115-100

Away

2/26/2022

Spurs

W 133-129

Home

2/28/2022

Bulls

W 112-99

Home

3/2/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Away

3/3/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Wizards

L 117-103

Home

2/24/2022

Celtics

L 129-106

Home

2/26/2022

Bucks

W 126-123

Away

2/28/2022

Raptors

L 133-97

Home

3/1/2022

Raptors

L 109-108

Away

3/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

3/6/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

