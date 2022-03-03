Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (32-31) will host the Miami Heat (41-22) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Heat
- The Heat put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Nets allow (111.6).
- Miami is 28-4 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- Brooklyn has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Nets average 5.8 more points per game (110.7) than the Heat allow (104.9).
- Brooklyn has put together a 29-15 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Miami has a 34-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Nets allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 32-6 overall.
- The Nets have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 30-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.9 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills scores 12.7 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Bruce Brown's stat line of 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn defensively.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Hornets
W 111-107
Away
2/25/2022
Knicks
W 115-100
Away
2/26/2022
Spurs
W 133-129
Home
2/28/2022
Bulls
W 112-99
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
L 120-119
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Wizards
L 117-103
Home
2/24/2022
Celtics
L 129-106
Home
2/26/2022
Bucks
W 126-123
Away
2/28/2022
Raptors
L 133-97
Home
3/1/2022
Raptors
L 109-108
Away
3/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
3/6/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
-
Away