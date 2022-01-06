Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) battle Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Bucks

The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (107.8).

Brooklyn is 20-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Milwaukee is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Bucks put up an average of 112.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow.

Milwaukee has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Brooklyn's record is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.

Brooklyn is 23-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Bucks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

This season, Milwaukee has a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 22.0 points per contest.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Durant, who drops 28.7 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Antetokounmpo with 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.3 per game. He also averages 17.9 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.

Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Clippers W 124-108 Away 12/30/2021 76ers L 110-102 Home 1/1/2022 Clippers L 120-116 Home 1/3/2022 Grizzlies L 118-104 Home 1/5/2022 Pacers W 129-121 Away 1/7/2022 Bucks - Home 1/9/2022 Spurs - Home 1/10/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/12/2022 Bulls - Away 1/13/2022 Thunder - Home 1/15/2022 Pelicans - Home

Bucks Upcoming Schedule