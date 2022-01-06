Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) battle Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Bucks
- The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (107.8).
- Brooklyn is 20-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- Milwaukee is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Bucks put up an average of 112.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow.
- Milwaukee has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Brooklyn's record is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn is 23-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bucks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
- This season, Milwaukee has a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 22.0 points per contest.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Durant, who drops 28.7 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Antetokounmpo with 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.3 per game. He also averages 17.9 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
- Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Clippers
W 124-108
Away
12/30/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Home
1/1/2022
Clippers
L 120-116
Home
1/3/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-104
Home
1/5/2022
Pacers
W 129-121
Away
1/7/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/10/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Magic
W 127-110
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
W 136-118
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
W 136-113
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
L 115-106
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
L 117-111
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/13/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/17/2022
Hawks
-
Away