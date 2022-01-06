Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) battle Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Nets vs. Bucks

  • The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (107.8).
  • Brooklyn is 20-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
  • Milwaukee is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Bucks put up an average of 112.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 23-4 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Brooklyn's record is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.
  • Brooklyn is 23-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Bucks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
  • This season, Milwaukee has a 24-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 22.0 points per contest.
  • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Durant, who drops 28.7 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Antetokounmpo with 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday records more assists than any other Milwaukee player with 6.3 per game. He also averages 17.9 points and pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game.
  • Grayson Allen knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
  • Holiday (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Clippers

W 124-108

Away

12/30/2021

76ers

L 110-102

Home

1/1/2022

Clippers

L 120-116

Home

1/3/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-104

Home

1/5/2022

Pacers

W 129-121

Away

1/7/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/9/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/10/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/12/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/13/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Magic

W 127-110

Away

12/30/2021

Magic

W 136-118

Away

1/1/2022

Pelicans

W 136-113

Home

1/3/2022

Pistons

L 115-106

Home

1/5/2022

Raptors

L 117-111

Home

1/7/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/8/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/10/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/13/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/17/2022

Hawks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
