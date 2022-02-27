Feb. 24, 2022 ; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets scenter LaMarcus Aldridge (21) goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Robert Williams III (44) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) go up against the Brooklyn Nets (31-29) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Nets vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 236.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Nets

The Bucks average just 2.1 more points per game (113.2) than the Nets allow (111.1).

Milwaukee is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.2 points.

The Nets average only 0.9 more points per game (110.7) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (109.8).

Brooklyn is 25-6 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Milwaukee's record is 25-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 15th.

The Bucks' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Nets pull down.

The Nets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 14th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.4 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch