Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb. 24, 2022 ; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets scenter LaMarcus Aldridge (21) goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Robert Williams III (44) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 24, 2022 ; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets scenter LaMarcus Aldridge (21) goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Robert Williams III (44) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) go up against the Brooklyn Nets (31-29) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks

Betting Information for Nets vs. Bucks

Bucks vs Nets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-9.5

236.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Nets

  • The Bucks average just 2.1 more points per game (113.2) than the Nets allow (111.1).
  • Milwaukee is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Nets average only 0.9 more points per game (110.7) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (109.8).
  • Brooklyn is 25-6 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 25-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 15th.
  • The Bucks' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Nets pull down.
  • The Nets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 14th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.4 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills' points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown grabs 4.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is dependable from deep and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763173
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17761799
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flames in Canada

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17769418
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_15821140
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Birmingham Squadron at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17762505
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy