How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (36-24) go up against the Brooklyn Nets (31-29) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Nets vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-9.5
236.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Nets
- The Bucks average just 2.1 more points per game (113.2) than the Nets allow (111.1).
- Milwaukee is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
- Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when allowing fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Nets average only 0.9 more points per game (110.7) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (109.8).
- Brooklyn is 25-6 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 25-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 15th.
- The Bucks' 10.2 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Nets pull down.
- The Nets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 14th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.4 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills' points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown grabs 4.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is dependable from deep and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.
