How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.3 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Arena: Target Center
Betting Information for Nets vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-3
236 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nets
- The Timberwolves put up 110.4 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 109.2 the Nets give up.
- Minnesota has a 16-8 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
- Brooklyn is 20-3 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Nets average just 2.2 more points per game (111.9) than the Timberwolves give up (109.7).
- Brooklyn has put together a 24-1 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
- Minnesota has a 20-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 11th.
- The Timberwolves average 12.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 21st.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Towns, who scores 24.3 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden has racked up 8.1 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.
- Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.
