A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.3 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Nets vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3 236 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nets

The Timberwolves put up 110.4 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 109.2 the Nets give up.

Minnesota has a 16-8 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.

Brooklyn is 20-3 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Nets average just 2.2 more points per game (111.9) than the Timberwolves give up (109.7).

Brooklyn has put together a 24-1 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Minnesota has a 20-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 11th.

The Timberwolves average 12.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 21st.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Towns, who scores 24.3 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch