How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Karl-Anthony Towns (13th, 24.3 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.3) and the Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for Nets vs. Timberwolves

Timberwolves vs Nets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-3

236 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nets

  • The Timberwolves put up 110.4 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 109.2 the Nets give up.
  • Minnesota has a 16-8 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
  • Brooklyn is 20-3 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Nets average just 2.2 more points per game (111.9) than the Timberwolves give up (109.7).
  • Brooklyn has put together a 24-1 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
  • Minnesota has a 20-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 11th.
  • The Timberwolves average 12.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 2.7 rebounds per contest.
  • The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 21st.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Towns, who scores 24.3 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 18.9 points per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden has racked up 8.1 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and tacks on 5.8 assists per game.
  • Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
