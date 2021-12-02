How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.0 points per game) when they try to knock off Kevin Durant (first in league, 28.6) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-6) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Timberwolves
- The Nets put up just 2.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Timberwolves allow (106.9).
- When Brooklyn scores more than 106.9 points, it is 12-1.
- When Minnesota allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 10-4.
- The Timberwolves score just 2.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (105.6).
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Minnesota is 9-5.
- Brooklyn's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
- Brooklyn has a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- Minnesota is 8-2 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 9.3 assists per game to go with a 21.0 PPG scoring average.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Durant, who tallies 28.6 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Towns with 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.2 per game. He also scores 18.9 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.0 per game).
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Magic
W 115-113
Home
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 117-112
Away
11/24/2021
Celtics
W 123-104
Away
11/27/2021
Suns
L 113-107
Home
11/30/2021
Knicks
W 112-110
Home
12/3/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/4/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/7/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Heat
W 113-101
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
L 133-115
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
W 121-120
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
W 100-98
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
L 115-107
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Away