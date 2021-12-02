Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) falls to the court on his back after a dunk as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) look on during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.0 points per game) when they try to knock off Kevin Durant (first in league, 28.6) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-6) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Timberwolves

The Nets put up just 2.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Timberwolves allow (106.9).

When Brooklyn scores more than 106.9 points, it is 12-1.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 10-4.

The Timberwolves score just 2.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (105.6).

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Minnesota is 9-5.

Brooklyn's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.

Brooklyn has a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Minnesota is 8-2 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 9.3 assists per game to go with a 21.0 PPG scoring average.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Durant, who tallies 28.6 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Towns with 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.2 per game. He also scores 18.9 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.0 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Magic W 115-113 Home 11/22/2021 Cavaliers W 117-112 Away 11/24/2021 Celtics W 123-104 Away 11/27/2021 Suns L 113-107 Home 11/30/2021 Knicks W 112-110 Home 12/3/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/4/2021 Bulls - Home 12/7/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/8/2021 Rockets - Away 12/10/2021 Hawks - Away 12/12/2021 Pistons - Away

