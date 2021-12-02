Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) falls to the court on his back after a dunk as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) look on during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.0 points per game) when they try to knock off Kevin Durant (first in league, 28.6) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-6) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Timberwolves

    • The Nets put up just 2.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Timberwolves allow (106.9).
    • When Brooklyn scores more than 106.9 points, it is 12-1.
    • When Minnesota allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 10-4.
    • The Timberwolves score just 2.4 more points per game (108.0) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (105.6).
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Minnesota is 9-5.
    • Brooklyn's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 108.0 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
    • Brooklyn has a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
    • Minnesota is 8-2 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 9.3 assists per game to go with a 21.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Durant, who tallies 28.6 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Towns with 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.2 per game. He also scores 18.9 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.0 per game).

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    W 115-113

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 117-112

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Celtics

    W 123-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Suns

    L 113-107

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    L 133-115

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    W 121-120

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 100-98

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

