Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-11) will host the Brooklyn Nets (8-4) after losing five straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nets vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-9
215 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nets
- The Nets put up 106.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 111.9 the Pelicans give up.
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 111.9 points, it is 5-0.
- When New Orleans gives up fewer than 106.6 points, it is 1-2.
- The Pelicans score an average of 100.5 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 103.4 the Nets give up.
- New Orleans is 1-3 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
- Brooklyn has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.5 points.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.
- The Nets average 7.1 offensive boards per game, 5.4 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.5 points and grabs 8.5 rebounds per game.
- James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas has the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he records 5.5 assists per game.
- Graham hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- Graham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)