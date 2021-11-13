Nov 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-11) will host the Brooklyn Nets (8-4) after losing five straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Nets vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Nets -9 215 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nets

The Nets put up 106.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 111.9 the Pelicans give up.

When Brooklyn puts up more than 111.9 points, it is 5-0.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 106.6 points, it is 1-2.

The Pelicans score an average of 100.5 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 103.4 the Nets give up.

New Orleans is 1-3 when it scores more than 103.4 points.

Brooklyn has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.5 points.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.

The Nets average 7.1 offensive boards per game, 5.4 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.5 points and grabs 8.5 rebounds per game.

James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch