How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (30-27) will visit the New York Knicks (25-33) after losing eight straight road games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks

Betting Information for Nets vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nets

  • The Knicks record 105.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 110.8 the Nets allow.
  • New York is 11-5 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
  • Brooklyn is 13-1 when allowing fewer than 105.0 points.
  • The Nets score only 4.4 more points per game (110.9) than the Knicks give up (106.5).
  • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Brooklyn is 26-12.
  • New York is 22-12 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Knicks are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 14th.
  • The Knicks average 11.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Nets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.6 points, 10.2 boards and 5.3 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills racks up 13.3 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Blake Griffin is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.8 points and adds 2.1 assists per game.
  • Mills knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
  • Bruce Brown's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Brooklyn on defense.

How To Watch

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
