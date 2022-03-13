Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (34-33) will look to break a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (28-39) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Knicks
- The 111.4 points per game the Nets record are just 4.4 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).
- Brooklyn is 30-11 when scoring more than 107.0 points.
- New York has a 24-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Knicks' 105.9 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 111.8 the Nets allow.
- New York has put together a 12-7 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Brooklyn's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Nets are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 32-15 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- This season, New York has a 14-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 12.5 points and distributes 2.5 assists per game.
- Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, grabbing 4.5 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
- Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Raptors
L 109-108
Away
3/3/2022
Heat
L 113-107
Home
3/6/2022
Celtics
L 126-120
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
W 132-121
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
W 129-100
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/21/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Suns
L 115-114
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
W 116-93
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
W 131-115
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
W 107-77
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-114
Away
3/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/23/2022
Hornets
-
Away