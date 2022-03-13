Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (34-33) will look to break a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (28-39) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Knicks

The 111.4 points per game the Nets record are just 4.4 more points than the Knicks allow (107.0).

Brooklyn is 30-11 when scoring more than 107.0 points.

New York has a 24-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Knicks' 105.9 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 111.8 the Nets allow.

New York has put together a 12-7 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Brooklyn's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.

The Nets are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 32-15 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

This season, New York has a 14-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Nets is Patty Mills, who scores 12.5 points and distributes 2.5 assists per game.

Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, grabbing 4.5 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Raptors L 109-108 Away 3/3/2022 Heat L 113-107 Home 3/6/2022 Celtics L 126-120 Away 3/8/2022 Hornets W 132-121 Away 3/10/2022 76ers W 129-100 Away 3/13/2022 Knicks - Home 3/15/2022 Magic - Away 3/16/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/18/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/21/2022 Jazz - Home 3/23/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule