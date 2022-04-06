Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlantic Division foes square off when the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) visit the New York Knicks (35-44) at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nets vs. Knicks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-9
-
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nets
- The Nets average 112.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks allow.
- Brooklyn has a 37-20 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.
- New York has a 31-21 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Knicks put up 5.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Nets allow (112.3).
- New York has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Brooklyn has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Nets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The Nets average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Knicks.
- The Nets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.6 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)