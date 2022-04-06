Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is fouled as he attempts a pass by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is fouled as he attempts a pass by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division foes square off when the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) visit the New York Knicks (35-44) at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks

Betting Information for Nets vs. Knicks

Nets vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nets

-9

-

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nets

  • The Nets average 112.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks allow.
  • Brooklyn has a 37-20 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.
  • New York has a 31-21 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Knicks put up 5.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Nets allow (112.3).
  • New York has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Nets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
  • The Nets average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Knicks.
  • The Nets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who scores 11.4 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
  • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.6 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is atop almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by putting up 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball between San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and guard Josh Richardson (7) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) is congratulated after a basket by center Al Horford (42) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) as Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) walks away during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is fouled as he attempts a pass by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) chase the loose ball during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reaches out for the shot guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy