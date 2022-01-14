Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (26-14) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Thunder

The 111.6 points per game the Nets average are just 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.7).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 107.7 points, it is 22-3.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 11-14.

The Thunder put up an average of 100.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 108.7 the Nets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.7 points, Oklahoma City is 4-4.

Brooklyn's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.0 points.

The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 25-5 overall.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.1 boards and administers 9.9 assists per game to go with a 22.5 PPG scoring average.

Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.7 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Pacers W 129-121 Away 1/7/2022 Bucks L 121-109 Home 1/9/2022 Spurs W 121-119 Home 1/10/2022 Trail Blazers L 114-108 Away 1/12/2022 Bulls W 138-112 Away 1/13/2022 Thunder - Home 1/15/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/17/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/19/2022 Wizards - Away 1/21/2022 Spurs - Away 1/23/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule