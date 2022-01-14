Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (26-14) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Thunder

  • The 111.6 points per game the Nets average are just 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.7).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 107.7 points, it is 22-3.
  • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 11-14.
  • The Thunder put up an average of 100.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 108.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 108.7 points, Oklahoma City is 4-4.
  • Brooklyn's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.0 points.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 25-5 overall.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.1 boards and administers 9.9 assists per game to go with a 22.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.7 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
  • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
  • The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Pacers

W 129-121

Away

1/7/2022

Bucks

L 121-109

Home

1/9/2022

Spurs

W 121-119

Home

1/10/2022

Trail Blazers

L 114-108

Away

1/12/2022

Bulls

W 138-112

Away

1/13/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/17/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/21/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Mavericks

L 95-86

Home

1/5/2022

Timberwolves

L 98-90

Away

1/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-105

Home

1/9/2022

Nuggets

L 99-95

Home

1/11/2022

Wizards

L 122-118

Away

1/13/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/22/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

1 minute ago
Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17475945
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Pumas UNAM
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Pumas UNAM

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy