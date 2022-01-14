Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (26-14) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Thunder
- The 111.6 points per game the Nets average are just 3.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.7).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 107.7 points, it is 22-3.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 11-14.
- The Thunder put up an average of 100.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 108.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.7 points, Oklahoma City is 4-4.
- Brooklyn's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.0 points.
- The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 25-5 overall.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.1 boards and administers 9.9 assists per game to go with a 22.5 PPG scoring average.
- Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.7 per game while tacking on 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Pacers
W 129-121
Away
1/7/2022
Bucks
L 121-109
Home
1/9/2022
Spurs
W 121-119
Home
1/10/2022
Trail Blazers
L 114-108
Away
1/12/2022
Bulls
W 138-112
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/17/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/21/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Mavericks
L 95-86
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 98-90
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-105
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
L 99-95
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
L 122-118
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/22/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away