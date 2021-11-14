Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (9-4) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Nets vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-9
216 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nets
- The 107.6 points per game the Nets record are just 1.2 more points than the Thunder give up (106.4).
- When Brooklyn scores more than 106.4 points, it is 6-0.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 4-4.
- The Thunder put up an average of 99.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow.
- Oklahoma City is 4-0 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Brooklyn is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 99.6 points.
- The Nets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at third.
- The Nets average 7.1 offensive boards per game, 3.5 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
- The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 29.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 9.0 assists per game to go with his 19.8 PPG scoring average.
- Harden leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at the top of the Thunder scoring leaderboard with 22.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.1 rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.
- The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Bazley with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 6.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game).
- Gilgeous-Alexander is the most prolific from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bazley (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
November
14
2021
Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
