Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (9-4) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Betting Information for Nets vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Nets -9 216 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nets

The 107.6 points per game the Nets record are just 1.2 more points than the Thunder give up (106.4).

When Brooklyn scores more than 106.4 points, it is 6-0.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 4-4.

The Thunder put up an average of 99.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow.

Oklahoma City is 4-0 when it scores more than 104.1 points.

Brooklyn is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 99.6 points.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at third.

The Nets average 7.1 offensive boards per game, 3.5 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.

The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who accumulates 29.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 9.0 assists per game to go with his 19.8 PPG scoring average.

Harden leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch