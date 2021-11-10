Nov 7, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) celebrate as they beat the Utah Jazz at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (7-4) take the court against the Orlando Magic (3-8) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Betting Information for Nets vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Nets -10 210.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets

The 105.1 points per game the Nets record are the same as the Magic allow.

Brooklyn is 4-0 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Orlando has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 105.1 points.

The Magic average only 4.1 fewer points per game (100.5) than the Nets give up (104.6).

Orlando has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Brooklyn has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.5 points.

The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 28th.

The Nets average 7 offensive boards per game, 2.5 rebounds fewer than the Magic.

The Magic are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 29.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.5 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch