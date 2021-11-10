Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (7-4) take the court against the Orlando Magic (3-8) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Betting Information for Nets vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-10
210.5 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets
- The 105.1 points per game the Nets record are the same as the Magic allow.
- Brooklyn is 4-0 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- Orlando has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 105.1 points.
- The Magic average only 4.1 fewer points per game (100.5) than the Nets give up (104.6).
- Orlando has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Brooklyn has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.5 points.
- The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 28th.
- The Nets average 7 offensive boards per game, 2.5 rebounds fewer than the Magic.
- The Magic are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who puts up 29.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.5 assists per game while scoring 18.3 PPG.
- Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony collects 20.2 points and tacks on 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is consistent from three-point range and leads the Magic with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.3 per game).
How To Watch
November
10
2021
Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
