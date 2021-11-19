Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (11-5) take on the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

    • The Nets record only 1.4 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Magic allow (109.3).
    • Brooklyn is 7-0 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • Orlando has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Magic's 100.2 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow to opponents.
    • Orlando has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
    • Brooklyn is 8-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
    • This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.9% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.8 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
    • Harden leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is consistent from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    W 123-90

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-112

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    W 120-96

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    L 117-99

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 109-99

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-100

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    L 123-90

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 129-111

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

