Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (11-5) take on the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic
- The Nets record only 1.4 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Magic allow (109.3).
- Brooklyn is 7-0 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- Orlando has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Magic's 100.2 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Brooklyn has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn is 8-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.9% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.8 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
- Harden leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is consistent from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Magic
W 123-90
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
W 120-112
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
W 120-96
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
L 117-99
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
W 109-99
Home
11/19/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/24/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/27/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/3/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Jazz
W 107-100
Home
11/10/2021
Nets
L 123-90
Home
11/13/2021
Wizards
L 104-92
Home
11/15/2021
Hawks
L 129-111
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
W 104-98
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
