Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (11-5) take on the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

The Nets record only 1.4 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Magic allow (109.3).

Brooklyn is 7-0 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Orlando has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Magic's 100.2 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.

Brooklyn has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

Brooklyn is 8-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.9% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.8 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.

Harden leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is consistent from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.9 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Magic W 123-90 Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans W 120-112 Away 11/14/2021 Thunder W 120-96 Away 11/16/2021 Warriors L 117-99 Home 11/17/2021 Cavaliers W 109-99 Home 11/19/2021 Magic - Home 11/22/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/24/2021 Celtics - Away 11/27/2021 Suns - Home 11/30/2021 Knicks - Home 12/3/2021 Timberwolves - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule