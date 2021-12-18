How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (21-8) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (5-25) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Barclays Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic
- The 110.3 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Magic give up.
- Brooklyn has a 15-0 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando has a 5-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Magic's 101.4 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nets give up.
- Orlando has put together a 4-7 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Nets make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Brooklyn has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- Orlando has compiled a 3-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 9.6 per game while also scoring 20.8 points per contest.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Anthony knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
L 114-104
Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
W 113-105
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
W 116-104
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
W 131-129
Home
12/16/2021
76ers
W 114-105
Home
12/18/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/21/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/25/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/27/2021
Clippers
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Kings
L 142-130
Away
12/11/2021
Clippers
L 106-104
Away
12/12/2021
Lakers
L 106-94
Away
12/15/2021
Hawks
L 111-99
Home
12/17/2021
Heat
L 115-105
Home
12/18/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/20/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/26/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home