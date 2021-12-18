Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (21-8) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (5-25) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Barclays Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

The 110.3 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Magic give up.

Brooklyn has a 15-0 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.

Orlando has a 5-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Magic's 101.4 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nets give up.

Orlando has put together a 4-7 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Nets make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Brooklyn has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

Orlando has compiled a 3-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 9.6 per game while also scoring 20.8 points per contest.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Anthony knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Rockets L 114-104 Away 12/10/2021 Hawks W 113-105 Away 12/12/2021 Pistons W 116-104 Away 12/14/2021 Raptors W 131-129 Home 12/16/2021 76ers W 114-105 Home 12/18/2021 Magic - Home 12/19/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/21/2021 Wizards - Home 12/23/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/25/2021 Lakers - Away 12/27/2021 Clippers - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule