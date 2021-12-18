Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (21-8) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (5-25) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Barclays Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

    • The 110.3 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Magic give up.
    • Brooklyn has a 15-0 record when putting up more than 111.9 points.
    • Orlando has a 5-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Magic's 101.4 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nets give up.
    • Orlando has put together a 4-7 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Nets make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • Brooklyn has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
    • Orlando has compiled a 3-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 9.6 per game while also scoring 20.8 points per contest.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
    • Anthony knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    W 113-105

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-104

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    W 131-129

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    W 114-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    L 142-130

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-104

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    L 106-94

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 111-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    L 115-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

