How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (35-33) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-51) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Magic
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Betting Information for Nets vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-10.5
232.5 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets
- The Nets score only 0.4 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Magic give up (111.7).
- When Brooklyn totals more than 111.7 points, it is 26-5.
- Orlando is 17-21 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Magic's 104.2 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets allow.
- Orlando is 9-8 when it scores more than 111.7 points.
- Brooklyn has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 19th.
- The Nets pull down an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 16th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.4 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.
- Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.7 points a contest.
- Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony averages 17.3 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.6 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 1.7 per game.
