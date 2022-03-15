Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (35-33) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-51) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nets vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Nets -10.5 232.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets

The Nets score only 0.4 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Magic give up (111.7).

When Brooklyn totals more than 111.7 points, it is 26-5.

Orlando is 17-21 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Magic's 104.2 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets allow.

Orlando is 9-8 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Brooklyn has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.

The Nets pull down an average of 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 16th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.4 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.

Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.7 points a contest.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Magic Players to Watch