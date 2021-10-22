Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Nets vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-2.5
226 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nets
- Last year, the Nets averaged 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the 76ers allowed (108.1).
- When Brooklyn scored more than 108.1 points last season, it went 44-15.
- Philadelphia went 46-15 last season when allowing fewer than 118.6 points.
- The 76ers averaged just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (113.6) than the Nets gave up to opponents (114.1).
- When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, Philadelphia went 30-2.
- Brooklyn went 29-3 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Nets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the 76ers ranked 10th.
- The Nets averaged 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the 76ers.
- The 76ers were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets finished 27th.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points per game last season along with 6.0 assists.
- Bruce Brown grabbed 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
- Joe Harris hit an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Irving averaged 1.4 steals per game, while James Johnson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 14.3 PPG scoring average.
- Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Simmons averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Embiid compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
