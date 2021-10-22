Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

    Betting Information for Nets vs. 76ers

    Nets vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -2.5

    226 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nets

    • Last year, the Nets averaged 10.5 more points per game (118.6) than the 76ers allowed (108.1).
    • When Brooklyn scored more than 108.1 points last season, it went 44-15.
    • Philadelphia went 46-15 last season when allowing fewer than 118.6 points.
    • The 76ers averaged just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (113.6) than the Nets gave up to opponents (114.1).
    • When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, Philadelphia went 30-2.
    • Brooklyn went 29-3 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Nets were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the 76ers ranked 10th.
    • The Nets averaged 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the 76ers.
    • The 76ers were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nets finished 27th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kyrie Irving scored 26.9 points per game last season along with 6.0 assists.
    • Bruce Brown grabbed 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
    • Joe Harris hit an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Irving averaged 1.4 steals per game, while James Johnson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 14.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Simmons averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Embiid compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_12318698
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965929
    NBA

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992823
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866716
    College Hockey

    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 8, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) talks to Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994439
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Magic

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy