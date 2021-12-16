Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (20-8) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-14) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers

The 76ers record 105.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 106.6 the Nets give up.

Philadelphia has a 9-6 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Brooklyn has a 13-0 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.

The Nets put up only 3.7 more points per game (110.1) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.4).

Brooklyn is 16-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.

Philadelphia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.1 points.

The 76ers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Nets allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 17.0 points and distributing 4.7 assists.

Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.1 PPG average.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden has racked up 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those categories.

Kevin Durant scores 29.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.8 rebounds and adds 5.8 assists per game.

Patty Mills hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Hornets W 110-106 Away 12/9/2021 Jazz L 118-96 Home 12/11/2021 Warriors W 102-93 Home 12/13/2021 Grizzlies L 126-91 Away 12/15/2021 Heat L 101-96 Home 12/16/2021 Nets - Away 12/19/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/20/2021 Celtics - Away 12/23/2021 Hawks - Home 12/26/2021 Wizards - Away 12/28/2021 Raptors - Away

