    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (20-8) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-14) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers record 105.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 106.6 the Nets give up.
    • Philadelphia has a 9-6 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 13-0 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Nets put up only 3.7 more points per game (110.1) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.4).
    • Brooklyn is 16-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The 76ers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Nets allow to opponents.
    • Philadelphia has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Brooklyn is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 17.0 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.1 PPG average.
    • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • James Harden has racked up 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those categories.
    • Kevin Durant scores 29.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.8 rebounds and adds 5.8 assists per game.
    • Patty Mills hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 per game).

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Hornets

    W 110-106

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 118-96

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    W 102-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 126-91

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    L 101-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    W 113-105

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-104

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    W 131-129

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
