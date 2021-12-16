How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (20-8) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-14) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers
- The 76ers record 105.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 106.6 the Nets give up.
- Philadelphia has a 9-6 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.
- Brooklyn has a 13-0 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Nets put up only 3.7 more points per game (110.1) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.4).
- Brooklyn is 16-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.1 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Nets allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 17.0 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
- Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.1 PPG average.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden has racked up 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets leaderboards in those categories.
- Kevin Durant scores 29.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.8 rebounds and adds 5.8 assists per game.
- Patty Mills hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
W 110-106
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
L 118-96
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
W 102-93
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
L 126-91
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
L 101-96
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/23/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/26/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/28/2021
Raptors
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Mavericks
W 102-99
Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
L 114-104
Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
W 113-105
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
W 116-104
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
W 131-129
Home
12/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/21/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/25/2021
Lakers
-
Away