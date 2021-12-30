Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (18-16) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (23-9) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers

The Nets record just 4.4 more points per game (110.5) than the 76ers give up (106.1).

Brooklyn is 19-2 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 17-4.

The 76ers put up an average of 106.0 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Nets give up to opponents.

Philadelphia is 12-6 when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Brooklyn is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.

The Nets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 19-1 overall.

The 76ers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Philadelphia has put together a 16-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.0 rebounds and distributes 9.8 assists per game along with scoring 22.0 points per contest.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 29.7 points a game in addition to his 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tobias Harris is at the top of the 76ers scoring leaderboard with 18.8 points per game. He also grabs 7.8 rebounds and averages 3.7 assists per game.

The Philadelphia leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Drummond with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.0 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Tyrese Maxey with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 16.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).

Seth Curry is the most prolific from the three-point line for the 76ers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Drummond (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Raptors W 131-129 Home 12/16/2021 76ers W 114-105 Home 12/18/2021 Magic L 100-93 Home 12/25/2021 Lakers W 122-115 Away 12/27/2021 Clippers W 124-108 Away 12/30/2021 76ers - Home 1/1/2022 Clippers - Home 1/3/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/5/2022 Pacers - Away 1/7/2022 Bucks - Home 1/9/2022 Spurs - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule