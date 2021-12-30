Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (18-16) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (23-9) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers

    • The Nets record just 4.4 more points per game (110.5) than the 76ers give up (106.1).
    • Brooklyn is 19-2 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
    • When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 17-4.
    • The 76ers put up an average of 106.0 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
    • Philadelphia is 12-6 when it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Brooklyn is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the 76ers allow to opponents.
    • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 19-1 overall.
    • The 76ers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
    • Philadelphia has put together a 16-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who grabs 8.0 rebounds and distributes 9.8 assists per game along with scoring 22.0 points per contest.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 29.7 points a game in addition to his 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tobias Harris is at the top of the 76ers scoring leaderboard with 18.8 points per game. He also grabs 7.8 rebounds and averages 3.7 assists per game.
    • The Philadelphia leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Drummond with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.0 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Tyrese Maxey with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 16.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game).
    • Seth Curry is the most prolific from the three-point line for the 76ers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Drummond (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    W 131-129

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    W 114-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    L 100-93

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    W 122-115

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-108

    Away

    12/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    L 114-105

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    W 117-96

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    W 114-109

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) are separated by teammates after getting into an altercation during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chicago State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) after they connect for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh: Peach Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy