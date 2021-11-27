Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) reacts after making a three point basket in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Two hot teams meet when the Brooklyn Nets (14-5) host the Phoenix Suns (16-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nets will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Suns, who have won 15 straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Suns

    • The Nets record just 4.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Suns allow (104.9).
    • Brooklyn has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.
    • When Phoenix allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 12-0.
    • The Suns score 7.7 more points per game (112.6) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (104.9).
    • Phoenix is 14-2 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
    • Brooklyn is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.
    • Brooklyn has a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
    • The Suns' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
    • Phoenix has compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 7.6 boards and administers 9.2 assists per game to go with a 20.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.1 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also collects 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
    • JaVale McGee has a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 10.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 10.4 per game, adding 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup.
    • Booker hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.
    • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is McGee with 0.9 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    L 117-99

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 109-99

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    W 115-113

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 117-112

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Celtics

    W 123-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 112-104

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    W 126-97

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-111

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 120-115

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Knicks

    W 118-97

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
