How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams meet when the Brooklyn Nets (14-5) host the Phoenix Suns (16-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nets will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Suns, who have won 15 straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Nets vs. Suns
- The Nets record just 4.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Suns allow (104.9).
- Brooklyn has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.
- When Phoenix allows fewer than 109.6 points, it is 12-0.
- The Suns score 7.7 more points per game (112.6) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (104.9).
- Phoenix is 14-2 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Brooklyn is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.
- Brooklyn has a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Suns' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
- Phoenix has compiled a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 7.6 boards and administers 9.2 assists per game to go with a 20.7 PPG scoring average.
- Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 28.1 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also collects 5.3 rebounds and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
- JaVale McGee has a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 10.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 10.4 per game, adding 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Booker hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.
- Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is McGee with 0.9 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
L 117-99
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
W 109-99
Home
11/19/2021
Magic
W 115-113
Home
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 117-112
Away
11/24/2021
Celtics
W 123-104
Away
11/27/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/3/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/4/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/7/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
-
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Mavericks
W 112-104
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
W 126-97
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
W 115-111
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
W 120-115
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
W 118-97
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/10/2021
Celtics
-
Home