Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Langston Galloway (12) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) will look to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Trail Blazers

Betting Information for Nets vs. Trail Blazers

Nets vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nets

-9

228 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

  • The Nets record 111.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Brooklyn is 18-1 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
  • Portland has an 11-3 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up only 0.2 more points per game (108.6) than the Nets give up (108.4).
  • Portland has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.
  • The Nets grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.2).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 25th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who grabs 8.1 boards and administers 9.7 assists per game to go with a 22.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Brooklyn's leading scorer is Kevin Durant, who drops 29.9 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
  • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Damian Lillard scores 24.0 points and tacks on 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.3 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Lillard is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

