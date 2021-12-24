Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the NBA's top scorers face off when Damian Lillard (12th, 23.8 points per game) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.7) and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

    • The 108.1 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are just 1.8 more points than the Nets give up (106.3).
    • Portland is 10-9 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Nets' 109.7 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 111.0 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
    • Brooklyn is 15-0 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
    • Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.
    • The Trail Blazers' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.1).
    • The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 19th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Lillard, who puts up 23.8 points per game along with 7.5 assists.
    • Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.3 PPG average.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Durant holds the top spot on the Nets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden's assist statline leads Brooklyn; he records 9.6 assists per game.
    • Patty Mills is reliable from distance and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

