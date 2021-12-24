Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's top scorers face off when Damian Lillard (12th, 23.8 points per game) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.7) and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets
- The 108.1 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are just 1.8 more points than the Nets give up (106.3).
- Portland is 10-9 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
- Brooklyn has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Nets' 109.7 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 111.0 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 15-0 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
- Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.
- The Trail Blazers' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.1).
- The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 19th.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Lillard, who puts up 23.8 points per game along with 7.5 assists.
- Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.3 PPG average.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Durant holds the top spot on the Nets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- James Harden's assist statline leads Brooklyn; he records 9.6 assists per game.
- Patty Mills is reliable from distance and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
