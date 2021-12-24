Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers face off when Damian Lillard (12th, 23.8 points per game) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) host Kevin Durant (first, 29.7) and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

The 108.1 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are just 1.8 more points than the Nets give up (106.3).

Portland is 10-9 when scoring more than 106.3 points.

Brooklyn has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Nets' 109.7 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 111.0 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 15-0 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.7 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.

The Trail Blazers' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.1).

The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 19th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Lillard, who puts up 23.8 points per game along with 7.5 assists.

Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.3 PPG average.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch