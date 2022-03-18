Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) will look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (36-34) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Nets vs. Trail Blazers

The Nets score only 1.9 fewer points per game (111.9) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.8).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 113.8 points, it is 25-4.

Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 111.9 points.

The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up to opponents.

Portland is 16-9 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Brooklyn is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.

This season, the Nets have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 28-9 overall.

This season, Portland has a 19-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.4 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.

Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Hornets W 132-121 Away 3/10/2022 76ers W 129-100 Away 3/13/2022 Knicks W 110-107 Home 3/15/2022 Magic W 150-108 Away 3/16/2022 Mavericks L 113-111 Home 3/18/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/21/2022 Jazz - Home 3/23/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/26/2022 Heat - Away 3/27/2022 Hornets - Home 3/29/2022 Pistons - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule