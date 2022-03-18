Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) will look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (36-34) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Nets vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Nets score only 1.9 fewer points per game (111.9) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.8).
  • When Brooklyn puts up more than 113.8 points, it is 25-4.
  • Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • Portland is 16-9 when it scores more than 111.7 points.
  • Brooklyn is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
  • This season, the Nets have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 28-9 overall.
  • This season, Portland has a 19-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.4 assists.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

W 132-121

Away

3/10/2022

76ers

W 129-100

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

W 110-107

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

W 150-108

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

L 113-111

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-81

Away

3/9/2022

Jazz

L 123-85

Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

W 127-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hawks

L 122-113

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

L 128-98

Away

3/18/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
