How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) will look to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (36-34) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Trail Blazers
- The Nets score only 1.9 fewer points per game (111.9) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.8).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 113.8 points, it is 25-4.
- Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Portland is 16-9 when it scores more than 111.7 points.
- Brooklyn is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 28-9 overall.
- This season, Portland has a 19-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.4 assists.
- Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.
- Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
W 132-121
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
W 129-100
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
W 110-107
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
W 150-108
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
L 113-111
Home
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/21/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/27/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/29/2022
Pistons
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-81
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
L 123-85
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
W 127-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hawks
L 122-113
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
L 128-98
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
-
Home