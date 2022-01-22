Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) blocks the shot fo Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (17-28) take on the Brooklyn Nets (28-16) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Nets vs. Spurs

Spurs vs Nets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-1

234.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nets

  • The Spurs average 110.6 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 109.4 the Nets allow.
  • San Antonio has a 12-10 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.
  • When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 19-3.
  • The Nets' 111.8 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 110.9 the Spurs give up.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 22-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
  • San Antonio has a 15-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Nets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.
  • The Spurs average 11.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Nets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.2 points and dishes out 8.9 assists per game.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.4 points a contest.
  • Devin Vassell leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden racks up 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Kevin Durant scores 29.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
  • Patty Mills is the most prolific from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Durant with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
