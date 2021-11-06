Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (6-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets
- The Raptors score only 1.6 more points per game (104.9) than the Nets give up (103.3).
- When Toronto totals more than 103.3 points, it is 5-1.
- Brooklyn is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 104.9 points.
- The Nets' 105.0 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 100.4 the Raptors allow.
- Brooklyn is 5-1 when it scores more than 100.4 points.
- Toronto is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Raptors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.
- The Raptors average 14.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 7.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Nets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Raptors this season is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
- Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 7.1 assists per game.
- Anunoby leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant collects 28.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Nets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- James Harden notches more assists than any other Brooklyn teammate with 9.0 per game. He also scores 17.7 points and grabs 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Harden is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nets with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Bruce Brown (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
