Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (6-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets

    • The Raptors score only 1.6 more points per game (104.9) than the Nets give up (103.3).
    • When Toronto totals more than 103.3 points, it is 5-1.
    • Brooklyn is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 104.9 points.
    • The Nets' 105.0 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 100.4 the Raptors allow.
    • Brooklyn is 5-1 when it scores more than 100.4 points.
    • Toronto is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Raptors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.
    • The Raptors average 14.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 7.7 rebounds per contest.
    • The Nets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Raptors this season is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
    • Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 7.1 assists per game.
    • Anunoby leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant collects 28.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Nets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • James Harden notches more assists than any other Brooklyn teammate with 9.0 per game. He also scores 17.7 points and grabs 7.4 rebounds per game.
    • Harden is reliable from three-point range and leads the Nets with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Bruce Brown (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

