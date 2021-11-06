Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (6-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Nets

The Raptors score only 1.6 more points per game (104.9) than the Nets give up (103.3).

When Toronto totals more than 103.3 points, it is 5-1.

Brooklyn is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 104.9 points.

The Nets' 105.0 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 100.4 the Raptors allow.

Brooklyn is 5-1 when it scores more than 100.4 points.

Toronto is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.

The Raptors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.

The Raptors average 14.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Nets by 7.7 rebounds per contest.

The Nets are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Raptors this season is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 7.1 assists per game.

Anunoby leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 3.1 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch