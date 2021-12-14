How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (19-8) are at home in Atlantic Division play against the Toronto Raptors (13-14) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Raptors
- The 109.4 points per game the Nets score are 5.0 more points than the Raptors give up (104.4).
- When Brooklyn totals more than 104.4 points, it is 16-2.
- Toronto has a 12-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Raptors' 105.1 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 105.7 the Nets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Toronto is 9-4.
- Brooklyn has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.1 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
- Brooklyn is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- This season, Toronto has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 20.8 points per contest.
- Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.4 per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet averages 19.4 points and adds 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Scottie Barnes is at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.1 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
- VanVleet averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Bulls
L 111-107
Home
12/7/2021
Mavericks
W 102-99
Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
L 114-104
Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
W 113-105
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
W 116-104
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/21/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Bucks
W 97-93
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
W 102-90
Home
12/8/2021
Thunder
L 110-109
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
W 90-87
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
W 124-101
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/18/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/20/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/26/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/28/2021
76ers
-
Home