The Brooklyn Nets (19-8) are at home in Atlantic Division play against the Toronto Raptors (13-14) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Raptors

The 109.4 points per game the Nets score are 5.0 more points than the Raptors give up (104.4).

When Brooklyn totals more than 104.4 points, it is 16-2.

Toronto has a 12-6 record when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.

The Raptors' 105.1 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 105.7 the Nets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Toronto is 9-4.

Brooklyn has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.1 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.

Brooklyn is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and gives out 9.6 assists per game along with scoring 20.8 points per contest.

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.4 per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet averages 19.4 points and adds 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards for those statistics.

Scottie Barnes is at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.1 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.

VanVleet averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Bulls L 111-107 Home 12/7/2021 Mavericks W 102-99 Away 12/8/2021 Rockets L 114-104 Away 12/10/2021 Hawks W 113-105 Away 12/12/2021 Pistons W 116-104 Away 12/14/2021 Raptors - Home 12/16/2021 76ers - Home 12/18/2021 Magic - Home 12/19/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/21/2021 Wizards - Home 12/23/2021 Trail Blazers - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule